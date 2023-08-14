On Sunday, Mark Zuckerberg did Elon Musk a huge favor: He dropped out of the cage fight in which he would have absolutely made hay out of the Twitter/X guy. Zuckerberg probably didn’t do it out of niceness; it sounds like he’d finally grown weary of Musk’s wishy-washy nonsense. But Musk is still game, so much so that he threatened — or joked, who knows with this guy — to visit him at home so he could probably have his butt handed to him.

(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

In a series of exasperating posts on his own chaotic social media service, Musk claimed that he was going to use a test drive for his Tesla self-driving car to travel to Zuckerberg’s house. He added that if Zuckerberg “actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

Musk then further taunted his former opponent, writing, “Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something.”

Alas, it was never meant to be. Zuckerberg’s team was forced to release a statement about the matter. “Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto,” it read. “Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house.”

Musk is infamous for dragging his feet on deals. It took him over half a year to finally buy Twitter, with multiple attempts to wiggle out of the purchase. He was doing much the same with his Zuckerberg fight, including claiming he needed surgery before getting into cage with an actual Jiu-Jitsu champ. It appeared to test Zuckerberg’s last nerve.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” he wrote on Sunday on his Twitter rival Threads. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Anyway, it sounds like Musk still isn’t taking this seriously.

