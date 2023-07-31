Elon Musk
The Big Stupid Flashing ‘X’ Elon Musk Mounted On The Roof Of Twitter HQ Has Already Been Dismantled And Removed

San Francisco’s bright, glowing nightmare is over. Elon Musk has reportedly removed the giant “X” sign that was precariously installed on top of Twitter‘s headquarters over the weekend.

Since its erection, the massive “X” caused concern amongst local residents who either had to deal with it flashing a bright white light into their homes or walk underneath the hastily built structure that looked to be secured with nothing more than sandbags. Those two particular points escalated the issue with city officials who were denied access to the sign, which was reportedly built without a permit.

However, someone at the city clearly got through to Musk because the structure was quickly dismantled on Monday morning. Although, the wave of negative press probably forced Musk’s hand as well.

On Monday, CNBC saw workers dismantling the glowing X, removing its lights and an arm of the letter, after the construction drew criticism from neighbors and city officials.

Thirteen complaints have been initiated with San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspections. In the complaints, critics said the sign was put up without a permit, is unsafe, and is a nuisance; one complaint said that its flashing lights made it hard for residents to sleep.

Naturally, the jokes started flying on Twitter as yet another of Musk’s hasty business decisions spectacularly crumbled in a matter of days.

