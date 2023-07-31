San Francisco’s bright, glowing nightmare is over. Elon Musk has reportedly removed the giant “X” sign that was precariously installed on top of Twitter‘s headquarters over the weekend.

Since its erection, the massive “X” caused concern amongst local residents who either had to deal with it flashing a bright white light into their homes or walk underneath the hastily built structure that looked to be secured with nothing more than sandbags. Those two particular points escalated the issue with city officials who were denied access to the sign, which was reportedly built without a permit.

However, someone at the city clearly got through to Musk because the structure was quickly dismantled on Monday morning. Although, the wave of negative press probably forced Musk’s hand as well.

Via CNBC:

On Monday, CNBC saw workers dismantling the glowing X, removing its lights and an arm of the letter, after the construction drew criticism from neighbors and city officials. Thirteen complaints have been initiated with San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspections. In the complaints, critics said the sign was put up without a permit, is unsafe, and is a nuisance; one complaint said that its flashing lights made it hard for residents to sleep.

Naturally, the jokes started flying on Twitter as yet another of Musk’s hasty business decisions spectacularly crumbled in a matter of days.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Breaking – Musk once again shows he can't keep it up. https://t.co/JQDPJ2R9Pg — C. D. Browne Ph.D. (@Cdbrow1) July 31, 2023

Guy who is losing two lawsuits per minute voice: "lel It was part of my plan all along to keep this up temporarily 😏" https://t.co/aX3vQe1GVe — Isaac (@GalaxyPeaBrain) July 31, 2023

But now how will divorced dads with kids who wont talk to them signal that they need a hero? https://t.co/JIYsgK5nNE — Ashley Lynch ✂️🎞️ (@ashleylynch) July 31, 2023

People thought he’d put us on Mars but he can’t navigate city building permits https://t.co/SIYNyW10cy — AJ (@erdanx3) July 31, 2023

Waiting for Musky to change the name from “X” to “Building Facade.” https://t.co/l8iIu5AMPz — R.M. Omizo 大溝 🐙 (@OmizoRM) July 31, 2023

I'm calling it now, he's going to put back the bird and claim he invented it. https://t.co/fHTnjyHyYF — Mary Pezzulo (@mary_pezzulo) July 31, 2023

(Via CNBC)