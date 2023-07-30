Life moves pretty fast. This time last week the social media service known as Twitter was still known as Twitter. Now it’s X. Being an Elon Musk production, the transition has been speedy but it’s not been smooth. Are posts now called Xes? Will the word “Twitter,” still present in the search function and elsewhere, eventually be completely removed? Who knows! But it’s not just the service itself that’s been thrown into chaos. The company’s San Francisco headquarters is a mess, too, including with a new sign that’s already annoying neighbors.

I would be fucking LIVID. Imagine this fucking X sign right across from your bedroom. #x #twitter pic.twitter.com/FH4nqcS8oy — kyle (still hates elon) (@itsmefrenchy123) July 29, 2023

On Saturday, someone posted a video of the new X sign that’s now perched atop the company’s main building. At night it gets awfully bright. Really bright. “I would be f*cking LIVID,” wrote the poster. “Imagine this f*cking X sign right across from your bedroom.”

The video eventually caught the eye of Christopher J. Beale, a journalist and audio engineer whose apartment is directly across from the Twitter/X building. They posted their own videos, showing the sign beaming blinding light across the way.

Here’s another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing. Also, my apartment building needs a bath. pic.twitter.com/t66erPuDlL — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

“Imagine no more. This is my life now,” Beale wrote. He posted another video, in which the sign segued into strobing effects.

Beale also replied to someone who took pity on him, writing, “It legit hurt my eyes when they were testing it in daylight…it’s hard to describe how bright it is.”

It legit hurt my eyes when they were testing it in daylight…it’s hard to describe how bright it is. — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

Beale elaborate further in an interview with local news station KTVU. “Around 11 last night they had it at full blast, strobing, and it lit this entire area up like it was daylight,” he explained. “Even with the shades down…, it was to the point where we couldn’t even watch the movie we were trying to watch in the living room and we had to move to the other side of the apartment.”