You never know when a multi-millionaire supermodel, actress, and author is one swipe away. On Thursday’s episode of the High Low with EmRata podcast, Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she recently joined a dating app for the first time. “I was like, f*ck it,” she said. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

Ratajkowski, who was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard from 2018 to 2022, created the account on the non-disclosed app while drinking wine, as one does. The My Body writer, who identifies as bisexual and believes “sexuality is on a sliding scale,” has already “gotten a few direct requests from women which is exciting,” but doesn’t expect to stay on the app for long. “I feel like this app is a little bit white,” Ratajkowski added. “It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

As for her other alleged crush, Pete Davidson, the pair are getting “more serious” after being spotted in public together, a source told Page Six. They have “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise,” and Davidson “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.” This has all the makings of a romantic-comedy: two close friends help each other with their dating profiles, even though it’s obvious they should be together. Will they realize true love has been in front of them this whole thing?

Find out when APPetite For Love comes to Peacock in 2024.

(Via Page Six)