Emily Ratajkowski: model, author, jewelry recycler.

Last week, EmRata shared a topless photo on Instagram to celebrate her divorce — and to show off her divorce rings. They were made from her engagement ring, which she had no use for once she split from ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who has since been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. “The rings represents my own personal evolution,” Ratajkowski explained to Vogue. “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

Ever since Ratajkowski’s photo hit Instagram, divorce rings have been “having a moment,” jewelry historian Sasha Nixon told the New York Times. Another jeweler, Rachel Boston, added, “Breaking the association from the original ring is important. Turning it into a completely different type of jewelry is a great way to do this. Emily Ratajkowski’s original toi-et-moi ring was hugely popular, and these new rings will no doubt be equally influential.”

Ratajkowski took to the divorce ring because she wants to embrace that “leaving a relationship is often a remarkable and brave act. I really would like to see single moms — or women starting over for the first time in a terrifying way — find some kind of solace in the idea that they’re not failures for leaving.”

You can see the Instagram post below.

(Via the New York Times)