Earlier this week, the world learned that Joe Jonas (34) filed for divorce from Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner (27), and very quickly, a “source with direct knowledge” spread the word to TMZ that this was all down to differing lifestyles that simply won’t jibe: “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home.”

The Internet then recalled that Sophie, during the pandemic, called herself a natural “homebody” and “introvert.” And people started taking sides, and it’s gotten a bit ugly (despite a joint statement), as divorce tends to do. However, divorce in the public eye certainly adds another layer of emotions (and possible embarrassment over so-called “dirty laundry”), and Emily Ratajkowski is seemingly here to weigh in on the matter.

On TikTok, EmRata mentioned neither Sophie nor Joe by name, but she appears to be letting Sophie know that there are bright days ahead, especially considering that she’s still “got your whole life still ahead of you.” Also, being divorced at a young age means that you’re “still hot,” among other advantages to realizing that a relationship simply is not working out:

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better … There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.”

Is this a bad thing for Sophie? No way, Emily appears to be saying. She feels pretty strongly, actually: “It’s good… Congratulations.”

@emrata personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30 ♬ original sound – Emrata

This checks out — Emily previously spoke about divorce not being “a sad thing” because she thinks it’s highly preferable than people staying “unhappily married for a very long time because they’re so afraid of divorce.” In other words, Emily’s keeping her brand of relationship philosphy strong, and good on ya, Sophie Turner.