It’s never a fun thing (to put it mildly) when a family breaks up, but it’s Friday, so one might as well look at silver linings. Emily Ratajkowski recently discussed divorce in that light, and she insists that it’s not “a sad thing” because it’s worse when people stay “unhappily married for a very long time because they’re so afraid of divorce.” So, she always thinks, “Good for you” when she hears about such splits.

So hopefully, news of Addison Timlin filing for divorce from Jeremy Allen White will eventually lead somewhere positive. For now, it’s crude but still enough to say that The Bear fans already thirst enough over White, to the point where sex tweets endured for months and were resurrected by White and Ayo Edebiri’s Emmys presentation. Surely, this will only cause more “Will Carmy get busy in Season 2?” speculation as the sleeper hit prepares to return on June 22.

PEOPLE confirms that Timlin filed papers this week after three years of marriage and two children, although the pair has been together since high school. As the publication notes, Allen thanked his wife during his Golden Globes speech, and she accordingly posted effusive praise to Instagram, indicating that they attended drama classes together in their youth, and she helped him read lines for Shameless.

In that Instagram post, Timlin wrote, “When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f—ing heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along. What a privilege it’s been to know first.”

White’s career volleyed into the stratosphere after The Bear‘s first season showcased his intensity for the masses. He’ll soon be seen in several projects, including an A24 movie, and of course, more of The Bear.

