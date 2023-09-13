Taylor Swift was the main character of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She won nine trophies, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year, and danced and took photos with seemingly everyone in attendance.

But on the red carpet, Emily Ratajkowski was the star.

The model and author wore a Y2K-inspired look, which Harper’s Bazaar described as “a Jean Paul Gaultier handkerchief dress, with crisscrossing halter neck and abdominal straps in a brilliant emerald green, while the asymmetrical skirt featured a rusty orange surrealist illustration of a woman diving in circles.” Ratajkowski showed off her outfit on Instagram.

She also nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while dancing during the ceremony but expertly rearranged her dress. You can see that here.

Ratajkowski recently discussed her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. “I think there’s a lot of taboo around divorce and a lot of shame. I think that isn’t helpful, particularly for young women who are trying to get out of bad relationships,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I want to spread a little positivity and I think that divorce, deciding to leave a relationship despite the financial hardship, despite what it’s going to mean for your kids, everything, is really brave. I want women to feel better about it.”