Jeffrey Epstein died in jail last August, but the investigation (which was the subject of a recent Netflix docuseries, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich), continues into those associated with the tycoon’s international sex trafficking ring. He was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, and his alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, remains in jail and was denied bail after pleading not guilty. On CBS This Morning, accuser Virginia Roberts Guiffre told Gayle King that Maxwell was not simply an accomplice but “the mastermind” of the entire sex trafficking ring.

For the record, Guiffre does label Epstein as “a sick pedophile,” but she believes that Maxwell is “a monster… she’s worse than Epstein.” She continued to call Maxwell “vicious” and “evil” and reprehensible on another level as a woman who was actively participating in the sexual abuse of other women. As for Maxwell’s motives, Guiffre believes that “she did it to keep Jeffrey happy, for sure. She did it because she loves the control over people… Jeffrey was a sick pedophile. But she was the mastermind.”

On a related note, Maxwell has reportedly been discovered to have a secret husband, whose name she will not reveal. And on CBS This Morning, Guiffre also declares that Britain’s Prince Andrew needs to be held accountable for his alleged involvement in the sex trafficking ring because “we need to show the world that the rich and the mighty can fall too.”