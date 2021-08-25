Erik Prince — founder of the mercenary firm Blackwater and brother to former, havoc-wreaking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — has always been full of suspect behavior, long before he was reported to have tried to open a secret line of communication between the Trump White House and Russia. He’s also very press friendly, too, which led to him once telling USA Today that the Trump White House wanted to privatize a huge chunk of the war in Afghanistan. Now that everything has fallen apart over there, Erik Prince would also like to privatize the final moments of exodus from the country, and he’s charging $6,500 per head on private charter planes.

In other words, he’s profiting handsomely from Afghan misery following the withdrawal of U.S. troops after two decades. Following the Trump Administration’s did the dealmaking for “peace” that ultimately wasn’t honored and Biden’s botched execution of the U.S. exit, Afghan citizens are desperately hoping to escape the Taliban. Well, the Wall Street Journal says that Prince is openly discussing his expensive offer for seats on a chartered plane as Biden’s deadline (Aug. 31) to remove the remaining U.S. troops isn’t wavering. And here’s Prince, making some coin with “hundreds of empty seats” being witnessed on planes like his:

Erik Prince, the American defense contractor, said he is offering people seats on a chartered plane out of Kabul for $6,500 per person. U.S. and NATO forces are sending special rescue teams into Taliban-controlled areas of the city to spirit their citizens into the airport. And countless Afghans who thought the U.S. would protect them after having assisted the U.S.-led coalition forces in the past two decades are now realizing that they will most likely be left behind to face Taliban wrath alone. Private rescue efforts are facing growing obstacles this week, just as the urgency grows. Chartered planes are flying out of Kabul with hundreds of empty seats. New Taliban checkpoints on the road to Pakistan have made driving out of the country increasingly risky. Confusing bureaucratic hurdles have prevented countless people from leaving Afghanistan.

There’s a stark difference between the mention of these mostly empty planes and photos of packed U.S. cargo planes as people are desperate to flee the Taliban at all costs. Meanwhile, The Independent is reporting that ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is attempting to fly at-risk women (for free) out of Afghanistan. Let’s just say that people noticed the contrast, and they’re disgusted with Erik Prince.

Erik Prince is profiting off suffering by charging $6500 for private flights out of Kabul. Betsy DeVos is rewriting guidelines for campus sexual assaults to favor the perpetrators. What was it like growing up in that family? — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) August 25, 2021

Erik Prince and family..,,what an absolute POS. https://t.co/hXMwr8qcL2 — Steve (@s_vickman) August 25, 2021

I would say that Erik Prince should be in prison, but I'm not sure prison deserves that. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 25, 2021

Betsy Devos's brother aka satan Erik Prince is charging $6,500 a seat to Afghans looking to escape. Meanwhile @HillaryClinton has been chartering flights non stop out of Afghanistan free of charge. That is the difference between the GQP and Democrats. https://t.co/aknb8qsBu7 — No Dem Left Behind (@NoDemLeftBehind) August 25, 2021

Erik Prince charging for Kabul evac: $6500 Hillary Clinton charging for Kabul evac: $0 Says it all, really. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 25, 2021

Erik Prince has the most incongruous last name in the world. The man is truly dangerous. At least his sister Betsy Devos is out there saving kids from bears! — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 25, 2021

erik prince is garbage person + i apologize to garbage — Levi of Pennsylvania 🐶 (@LeviFetterman) August 25, 2021

Your reminder that Erik Prince is Betsy DeVos’ brother.🤬💩 https://t.co/7f4G3UWhMd — Civics is essential!😎 (@BeaReno) August 25, 2021

Just so there’s no confusion… Prince Eric: Husband of Ariel. Erik Prince: Brother of Cruella de Vil. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 25, 2021

(Via Wall Street Journal)