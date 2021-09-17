You know that a far-right-winger has really skidded off the deep end when even Steve Bannon isn’t buying what they’re selling.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to spend much of her time harassing fellow congresspeople, and her severely troll-heavy antics prompted the House to stripped her committee seats, yet she’s nursing the belief that she’s “the most effective member of Congress this session.” Yes, she very much said this (not too far flung from the moment that she advocated for government shutdown) while appearing on the War Room podcast. It was not the right-wing’s finest hour, since MGT was full of lies as usual, and as a result, Bannon clearly found himself in an awkward position.

Look at his face. Bannon served up a one-two move with a side eye and a facing-forward stare. He knew the drill.

“I have been the most effective Member of Congress this session.” pic.twitter.com/dwHUhkB5Tb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2021

In fact, he pretty much pulled a “Jim from The Office,” as one Twitter user noted with another person mentioning Oliver Hardy vibes.

Even Bannon does a Jim from The Office when she says that. https://t.co/WdzrTpnfQ5 — Kelly (@KelKelKelKel) September 17, 2021

He’s apparently unwilling, even as one of the most influential members of the right-wing fringe, to co-sign Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nuttery with his body language. It’s quite telling, too, what Bannon is unwilling to endorse these days. He even recently appeared to turn on MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell over his failure to bring receipts regarding the Big Lie. Is Bannon growing a true barometer, or is he simply trying to save his own tush? Whatever the case, people noticed, and “Even Bannon” began trending on Twitter.

Notice even Bannon gave her the side-eye over that lie. https://t.co/jEoWwaxMdg — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) September 17, 2021

Here's the thing, even Bannon knows Marjorie Taylor Greene is the most defective member of Congress. Too crazy for even Steve Bannon 😲😵 pic.twitter.com/LcftwZHchp — Star (@StarNoNumbers) September 17, 2021

Even Bannon knew that was bs pic.twitter.com/r4NAcuavEf — Mike…Thats my name (@thankyouhinkie) September 17, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Steve Bannon she has been the most effective member of Congress. Even Bannon is like gurl please stop it. pic.twitter.com/6RJWEG57Xh — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 17, 2021

Even Bannon? Even … pic.twitter.com/d3fXx7RNYf — Mel the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) September 17, 2021

"Even Bannon" is trending! I presume it's just a typo of "Evil"? — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) September 17, 2021

MTG: *not on any house committees* Also MTG: *tours country with a pedo* Also also MTG: "I have been the most effective member of Congress this session." — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 17, 2021

Even Bannon knows Marjorie Taylor Greene is a liar. Effective members of Congress don't get taken off of their committees. Losers do though. https://t.co/daeYWgNF54 — Shelly R Kirchoff (@ShellyRKirchoff) September 17, 2021

I think you have to be a special profound form of crazy like Marjorie Taylor Greene level crazy that even Bannon would think that you are crazy. At this point I think that all of the Republicans are just in one giant contest to try and prove who is the craziest. #FridayThoughts https://t.co/kgslqGPfsD — Stephen Sipila (@StephenSipila) September 17, 2021

Surely, Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t even noticed. She’s too busy living in her own reality while political foes assemble in an attempt to take her seat in 2022.