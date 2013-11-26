Exclusive: DC All Access Visits The Largest Personal Comic Book Collection

Some people are sorta into comics. Some people greatly enjoy comics. And some people are Bob Bretall, the owner of the largest personal collection of comics in the world. DC All Access recently visited Bretall to check out his collection, and Gamma Squad has an exclusive clip.
DC All Access, for those who don’t regularly follow it, is DC’s web series following the company, delivering news, updates, and tidbits like this one. Bretall, meanwhile, runs Comic Spectrum, a highly useful reference website about comics. He also has a comics collection that puts yours to shame.
Yes, that’s a garage full of 90,000 comics, including, naturally, every appearance of the JLA. If you were wondering how much Bretall’s collection is worth, just the comics we see in passing that he mentions are worth a few thousand dollars a pop. Each. One assumes that in addition to a well-stocked garage, he’s also got a great alarm system and possibly some extremely well-trained guard dogs.
The full episode of DC All Access will roll out later today.
“I’ve got a lot of reading to do.” WHAT! YOU CAN”T TAKE THEM OUT OF THE BAGS! NO READING!!
Oh, like you wouldn’t let a woman in a Batman sweater unbag your comics and read them.
I seriously doubt that’s the first woman who’s spent five days locked in that guy’s garage.
^Bwahaha!!!^ I was just thinking the same thing as I was watching the clip: “And the hostess of DC’s show was never seen again…”
:cut to: “No!! It puts the lotion on it’s skin or it gets the hose again!!!” :looks up: “Oh shit!!!! Gahhh!!! My Amazing Fantasy #15 was down there with that wretched beast of a girl!!”
this one amazing
Yep. The question of where to put them all has always been the problem. I’m thinking hard about jumping over to digital for a good bit of my regular books.
I’ve done it and I’m not looking back. I don’t think there’s a perfect option yet, but there’s a lot of advantages.
I figure I’ll always buy some real ones, but honestly even in my small collection from the last couple years, not all of that stuff is so great I need to schlep it around forever. Lots of them I just want to read the story a couple times and move on. Plus, I’m always OK with owning less stuff that takes up space.
That’s crazy, I have about 5,500 comics and it feels completely overwhelming. I can’t imagine 90,000
“You can find me here in 5 days”.
Bitch, if those cameras weren’t rolling ,you’d never leave.
Hearing her try to do math out loud was painful.
It was fun to have the DC All Access crew out to visit. They shot a LOT of material that was edited down to 2 minutes.
I’d also like to note that my count does not include ANY duplicate issues, I bought all my comics, and I’ve read the vast majority of them (I’d guess 95%+).
I have no problem with taking them out of the bags to read, that’s what they’re for. Not for looking at behind an impenetrable slab of plastic :-)