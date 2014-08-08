It’s Black Canary Vs. Amanda Waller In This Exclusive Preview of ‘Birds Of Prey’ #34

Birds of Prey is wrapping up its nearly three-year run next week, and it’s going out with a bang. And by “bang,” we mean “violence and loads of it.”

Birds of Prey is, of course, DC’s all-female team of vigilantes. For their last issue, Black Canary has some personal business to settle with Amanda Waller, and being that this is Amanda Waller, the Suicide Squad is right behind her. Unfortunately for the Squad, they might just be out of their league, as this preview shows us…