It’s Black Canary Vs. Amanda Waller In This Exclusive Preview of ‘Birds Of Prey’ #34

#DC Comics #Comics
08.08.14 4 years ago
Birds of Prey is wrapping up its nearly three-year run next week, and it’s going out with a bang. And by “bang,” we mean “violence and loads of it.”

Birds of Prey is, of course, DC’s all-female team of vigilantes. For their last issue, Black Canary has some personal business to settle with Amanda Waller, and being that this is Amanda Waller, the Suicide Squad is right behind her. Unfortunately for the Squad, they might just be out of their league, as this preview shows us…

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Comics
TAGSbirds of preyComicsDC COMICSexclusivespreviews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP