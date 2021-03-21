The FBI has been using social media to help crowdsource some of its investigations into just who stormed the US Capitol in a riot that left several people dead and shook the country at large in January. There’s a lot of “talk sh*t, get hit” style moments here, with a lot of the same people the FBI are looking for found elsewhere saying they either did nothing wrong or admitting that, yes, they were there doing treason.

But some of the isolated images have gotten bigger reactions than others, including one shared on Sunday that looked a lot like a very famous movie star: Rick Moranis.

You can help the #FBI identify individuals involved in the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you recognize this person. Reference photo 268 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/Wy3onEZu8p — FBI (@FBI) March 21, 2021

The actor hasn’t done much work lately, but he’s certainly still remembered by many. And so when the image circulated of a man that looks a bit like him hit social media, well, it got a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Looks like this actor who was in his prime during the 80’s… pic.twitter.com/qDW3YxmDW3 — WhoDuzntLuvCheeze (@hurricanefiend8) March 21, 2021

Thank you – this was my first thought as well lol. Glad I'm not the only one! — Jennifer Pike (@rhapsodynbloom) March 21, 2021

Hey I think that guy did something to my dentist! He works at a little shop down the street, and he has this weird plant! pic.twitter.com/c8DQcBGax8 — Dresdan (@Samu_Ryan5150) March 21, 2021

Moranis, unfortunately, has been the victim of violence himself in recent months. The reclusive actor made headlines late last year when someone sucker-punched him in Manhattan during an incident that was captured on camera. That brought outrage, and eventually justice, but it would be a pretty wild leap for Moranis to go from unfortunate victim to Capitol rioter in a few short months.