Everyone knows about the FBoy Island phenomenon: you take a group of 24 men and three women, stick them on and island, and see what happens. Though, as with every reality show, nothing is quite as it seems, since half of those men consider themselves “Nice Guys” while the other half are “FBoys.”Where do normal men fit in here? They don’t! If one of the women ends up with a “Nice Guy,” at the end, the couple splits a $100,000 cash prize, but if she picks an “FBoy,” he gets the entire $100,000. Just like America’s wage gap.

Still, the show became a hit, so it was quite a shock when HBO Max canceled the series last December. But, as we all know, FBoys never truly die, so The CW was quick to pick it up for a third season of chaos and madness. Here’s what to know about the upcoming season of the reality show.

Release Date

The third season will premiere on October 12th at 8 pm ET on The CW. Episodes will then air every Thursday.

Cast and Host

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host, in addition to hosting the upcoming spinoff titled (if you can believe it) FGirl Island. While the full cast has not been revealed, former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is set to appear as one of the women.