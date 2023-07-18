Florence Pugh is effortlessly cool, and she’s recently been rocking a hairstyle (on the Oppenheimer red carpets) to match. That would be the buzz cut that Pugh debuted at the Met Gala, which was obviously even shorter than the haircut she gave herself during A Good Person, so why did she decide to take the more extreme plunge?

As Pugh recently told Radio Times (via The Daily Mail), “I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture… Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

That’s a declaration that we don’t usually hear from actors, but Pugh appears to relish those times when “I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience.” She also believes that those moments when she can wear less makeup onscreen also aids her performances. “It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen,” the Midsommar star explained. “I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable.”

As someone who is genuinely envying that buzz cut right about now (feels like that would be a solid move in this blazing summer heat), I salute Florence Pugh, and given that she doesn’t plan on being a romcom queen, I hope that she gets to enjoy an abundant supply of non-glam roles throughout her career.

(Via Radio Times & The Daily Mail)