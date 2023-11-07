November 7, 2020 was a day that shall always live in infamy, thanks to Rudy Giuliani’s committed status to undoing his reputation as America’s Mayor. That fateful day in history was when he, while representing the Trump campaign, called an important press conference during his boss’ quest to overturn democracy.

This, of course, was very funny stuff. Presumably, they meant Four Seasons hotel, but for some reason, Rudy mucked things up, and the Trump campaign showed up at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philly. There’s a sex shop next door, and now, the place is now infamous as a tourist attraction. They also sold merch, and good for them on milking a lasting effect.

That day, however, was quite a trip. Screenshotted Donald Trump tweets show how his “Four Seasons” tweet was updated from an 11:00 am time slot to 11:30 at the “Four Seasons Landscaping!” He did that like nothing was amiss, but that extra 30 minutes was presumably to allow the press and MAGA attendees to scramble to a different venue than was very clearly the original intended destination.

Happy Four Seasons Total Landscaping day to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/Qg4YK7MRaY — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) November 7, 2023

Today is the third anniversary of that momentous event, and the (alleged) Four Seasons Total Landscaping Twitter account is enjoying people tagging them in celebratory fashion: “Will always be funny no matter how old we get… Like a well-timed fart.”

Another relic from that day: Carly Aquino’s fabulous TikTok vid, in which she couldn’t stop laughing while attempting to recount what Rudy did.

