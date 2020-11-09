The pandemic rages on, and our election season is a garbage fire, but if there’s one good thing to come from this whole voting fiasco, it’s this: internet merch.

Specifically, internet merch that commemorates the stunning ineptitude of the Trump campaign. If that’s the kind of product that speaks to your wallet, then you’ll want to direct your money to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping website, because they’ve already built a business model to profit off the Trump campaign’s embarrassing error. Remember on Saturday, Trump cheerleader Rudy Giuliani held a press conference in Philadelphia, spouting the same nonsense about voter fraud and recounts that Trump himself has been communicating to his followers. But the delusional dying breaths of a campaign aren’t the story here. No, it’s where the final nail in the coffin was hammered that warrants a t-shirt.

The Trump campaign picked the parking lot of a family-owned landscaping business to make their last stand, next to a sex shop, and across the street from a moratorium. Some say this was a scheduling mistake, others think Giuliani deliberately chose this slab of pavement to host this desperate plea for attention because it was far-removed from Biden territory — most of Philadelphia went blue this election. Either way, the company is capitalizing on the irony of this whole thing, selling t-shirts, hoodies, and this gem:

Now, this is early days, so maybe there will be more merch to come for those gleefully relishing this very public political catastrophe. People do have jokes.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/BB1IVnPxN6 — eggbert (@eggbuddyboy) November 7, 2020

Philly's hottest club is Four Seasons Total Landscaping. They've got everything: a crematorium, a dildo store, Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/rFvBlCJi8B — Drivont (@Drivont) November 8, 2020

ARE YOU FROM FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING? pic.twitter.com/ZXksPk07EJ — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) November 9, 2020

Hats off to the 2020 writers. You’ve given us a wild ride so far.