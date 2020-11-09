Joe Biden and Donald Trump had very different weekends. One was deemed President-Elect; the other was relentlessly mocked online for a gaffe that was surreal even for him. Shortly before major news outlets called one of the most intense presidential races in U.S. history for Biden, Trump bungled an announcement for an upcoming press conference. First he said it was to appear at the swanky Four Seasons hotel in downtown Philadelphia. He amended that to be Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a random business in a rundown part of town. And ever since, people have been alternately celebrating a Biden win while making fun of his soon-to-be-predecessor latest screw-up.

Now the furries are getting involved. According to The Verge, the site of what could go down in history as Trump’s Waterloo has been rereated in virtual reality form. A group of furries — aka people who dress up in animal costumes, or at least creates an avatar of same online — have created their own Four Seasons Total Landscaping analogue with VRChat, the massive VR simulator that allows people to hang out online.

Gamers have created Four Seasons Total Landscaping in VR Chat. I am dead. https://t.co/QLIcNyzu2Y — Thanos (@FightOnTwist) November 9, 2020

And so users posing as foxes, cats, even dog policemen have been hanging out in the same place that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani — who’s partially responsible for the whole Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle — spewed baseless conspiracy theories on Saturday morning, mere minutes after the race was called for Biden. There’s even been calls to expand this VR enclave, adding other notable businesses in the area, including the sex shop and crematorium that sandwich the now internationally famous landscaping company.

Thank you! Yup! Everything you mentioned is in the works. I just wanted to get it on VRChat as soon as possible while its still relevant. — coopertom (@thecoopertom) November 9, 2020

It’s not clear how long Trump will spend trying to flip the election to a re-win, how long he’ll file lawsuit after lawsuit, arguing voter fraud with flimsy to non-existent evidence. But there’s every possibility the internet will be talking about Four Seasons Total Landscaping long after he’s been perhaps forcibly removed from office.

(Via The Verge)