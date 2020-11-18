On Saturday, November 7, Rudy Giuliani inexplicably arrived at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, where he delivered a disastrous press conference to contest the results of the 2020 election — while nestled between a sex shop and a crematorium. It was one of the most surreal moments in American politics, and some believe it was the exact moment that Donald Trump’s presidency ended. That’s why a new petition is calling for the landscaping company to be added to the National Register of Historic Places… really! Via The Architect’s Newspaper:

What helps build a case for a National Register designation is the key role that both the event and the location played on the day the election was called. According to the National Park Service, places can be added to the National Register because of architectural significance or historical significance, including association with noteworthy people or events.

If the site has to have historical significance, the commenters on the Change.org petition have been making a compelling case for adding Four Seasons to the National Register. Not to mention, it’s almost two weeks later, and the hilariously random location has been a constant source of headlines. Here’s what some of the petition signers had to say:

“This is a truly historic location. It marks the end of a vapid, inept, fascist regime in the most transparent way. What better mark of pure American charlatanism than this could there be?” – John Cole

“It is absolutely fitting that this thoughtless, embarrassing mistake become a monument to this thoughtless, embarrassing experiment with electing the most un-presidential person available to the presidency.” – Joe Biddenback

“How can we exclude a location where Giuliani out-Borated Borat on HIMSELF!” – Jennifer Vincent

As of this writing, the petition needed less than 100 signatures to reach its 2,500 goal.

(Via The Architect’s Newspaper)