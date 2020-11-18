Donald Trump may want to “wreck” Fox News with his own digital media empire, but like a spurned lover still checking his ex’s Instagram every five minutes, he can’t stop watching Fox and Friends (when he’s not golfing, that is). That’s why co-host Brian Kilmeade spoke directly to the president during Wednesday morning’s episode.

“Here’s the thing, I think for the president of the United States, while he continues to fight on, and this is probably going to be the end of the week for Pennsylvania if they don’t produce something,” he said, via Mediaite (they won’t produce “something,” no matter how loud Rudy yells). “I think it’s going to, in the country’s best interest, if he starts coordinating on the virus, starts coordinating with security with the Biden team. And just brief them, because, on the virus, we’re going to be able to get this out as soon as two weeks. We need to coordinate on the transportation and implementation, and you’ll see how thorough the planning has been so we don’t drop the ball in a little while.”

It’s a solid message, but before giving Kilmeade too much credit, however, note that he’s still humoring Trump’s false belief that “I WON THE ELECTION!” Plus, later in the episode, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dropped by to compare Americans wearing masks to protect themselves from dying from COVID-19 to… 1984?

Watch that part of the segment below.

WH Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany learned a new word with respect to COVID: "I think a lot of the guidelines you're seeing are Orwellian … The American people know how to protect their health … It's Orwellian." pic.twitter.com/uZC2Z8T0s4 — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2020

(Via Mediaite)