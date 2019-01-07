Getty Image

One of the more headline-grabbing moments from Sunday night’s Golden Globes came when Christian Bale accepted his award for the portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in the Adam McKay biopic Vice. After doing the usual round of thanks, Bale proceeded to lay into the “charisma-free [bleeps]” that made his award possible.

“Thank you for all the competition, I’ll be cornering the market on charisma-free [bleeps],” Bale quipped. “What do you think, Mitch McConnell, next? That could be good, couldn’t it?”

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration onto how to play this role,” he continued.

While the speech went over swimmingly with the Church of Satan — Fox News, not so much. On Monday morning’s Fox & Friends, co-hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt expressed their disappointment with the political statement.

During a Fox & Friends segment titled “Hollywood Hate,” co-host Steve Doocy said, “There was Christian Bale being political – the show was otherwise politics free.” Co-host Kilmeade said, “It’s just a real insult to a guy who spent his whole life in public service, from secretary of defense, to chief of staff, to vice president of the United States. It makes Bush look terrible, Condoleezza Rice, Donald Rumsfeld, especially.” Kilmeade did acknowledge that Bale is “a really good actor” who “really despises Republicans especially Dick Cheney.”

After running the clip, they proceeded to express their puzzlement at the success of the film that apparently “no one saw.”