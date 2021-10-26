I’m starting to wonder, you know, if this whole Dave Chappelle/Netflix situation has gone off the rails. Yes, this was kind-of the case a few weeks ago, but the situation keeps magnifying itself with every statement that Chappelle makes about The Closer, which saw him tell a a string of homophobic “jokes.” Among other remarks, Dave declared that he is “Team TERF” and agrees with J.K. Rowling’s TERF-aligned remarks. He further proclaimed, “gender is a fact,” and all of this prompted a Netflix employee walkout, along with Emmy-winning Nanette comedian Hannah Gadsby expressing disappointment that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos handed Chappelle “20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view.”

In turn, Chappelle expressed frustration for the situation onstage where he listed a set of demands to sit down with Netflix’s trans employees. Among those conditions, he wanted them to “admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.” That led to a lot of eye rolls from Gadsby supporters. And Dave also complained about being cancelled by everyone but Ted Sarandos and Netflix.

Well, Chappelle received some support from an unlikely source on Tuesday morning. That would be the Fox and Friends gang and, more specifically, Christopher Columbus superfan Brian Kilmeade. Is this the support that Chappelle was looking for? That’s undetermined, but here is is anyway, via Mediaite:

“So, there’s a couple of things. Number one is, first they came for conservatives, now they’re getting comedians.. and when you come after Dave Chappelle, you have really gone too far, and you’ve bitten off more than you can chew.

Kilmeade did add the following as well: “I mean, he’s hardly a champion for Fox or anything else, but what he is is someone who speaks his mind and can’t exist without doing it.” That’s a lukewarm endorsement, sure, but this isn’t the first time that Kilmeade stepped up for Chappelle. In 2019, Brian defended Dave as the face of “free speech.”

Chappelle is now being championed by Fox & Friends because, hell be like that pic.twitter.com/ixqHqvFBF3 — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, it’s worth remembering that, only a few short weeks ago, Chappelle proclaimed (of being “cancelled”) that “I love it.”

(Via Mediaite)