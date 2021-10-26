A grumpy Dave Chappelle listed demands for meeting with trans Netflix employees, and in the process, he took a low blow at Hannah Gadsby. That’s essentially what happened when Chappelle posted a Instagram clip of a live set, during which he complained about being cancelled by everyone but Ted Sarandos at Netflix for a string of homophobic “jokes” in his The Closer. During that stand-up special, he declared that he is “Team TERF” and in agreement with author J.K. Rowling’s TERF-aligned remarks. He’s also proclaimed, “gender is a fact,” and let’s just say that the backlash (including a Netflix employee walkout) continues.

Part of that pushback included the Emmy-winning Hannah Gadsby (of Netflix’s Emmy-winning Nanette special) calling out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for an “amoral algorithm.” She expressed disappointment in Netflix handing Chappelle “20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view,” and Gadsby declared that Sarandos’ namecheck of her meant, “Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me.” Well, Dave wasn’t thrilled with Hannah standing up for herself. He pushed back while announcing that one of his conditions for meeting with Netflix employees would be to “admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

Yeah, that wasn’t a necessary remark, but Dave just couldn’t (or rather, wouldn’t) restrain himself. Social media, by and large, rose to Gadsby’s defense.

Hate how Dave Chappelle is going after Hannah Gadsby because not only is she VERY funny, she’s autistic and she’s a great role model for autistics like myself #ActuallyAutistic — Kayla Rodriguez (@theKwomanrules) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Dave also changed his tune, apparently. Previously, he declared (of being “cancelled”) that “I love it.” His defensiveness and issuing of demands toward Netflix employees (who aren’t biting yet) sure feels like a shift.