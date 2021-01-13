Trump’s been bleeding allies left and right since he incited a violent uprising on Capitol Hill last week, but he’s now starting to lose the support of his favorite news network.

The talking heads on Fox & Friends — Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt — gathered to break down the Democrat’s push to impeach Trump after he welcomed his MAGA mob to D.C. and told them to march on the Capitol. Currently, the House is voting on impeachment articles — a vote expected to pass — and there are rumors that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might also be open to the idea of voting Trump out of office. While Kilmeade crowed over the optics of impeaching the president with just a week left in his term, fellow host Doocy held nothing back in condemning the network’s beloved presidential cash cow for his actions in recent days.

“If a Democratic president did what happened last week, would the Republicans in the House and Senate vote to impeach him if they could? The answer is yes,” Doocy said.

Brian Kilmeade to pro-impeachment Republicans: "You had no problem up with President Trump up until this week. So what happened?" pic.twitter.com/x1t96jk6PS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 13, 2021

An exasperated Kilmeade still seemed confused as to why Congress would be hung up on the idea of impeachment, even with Trump walking out the door, to which Doocy responded, “I think the members of Congress just want some accountability.”

Doocy’s distancing from Trump is indicative of a bigger push from pro-establishment Republicans to separate their political agendas from the disgraced outgoing president ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Considering Trump is at least indirectly responsible for instigating a coup and stirring up a violent mob to attack members of the House and Senate and impede the democratic process, it seems right that members of his party should want to condemn him — even if it’s just for the optics.

Doocy alluded to that fact, reiterating how damaging the riots and the looting on Capitol Hill was for the morale of the nation, prompting Kilmeade to compare what happened last week to the Black Lives Matter protests happening in places like Portland, Washington last year. Doocy was not having it.

Steve Doocy: "The Congress was under attack last week. It was looted. There was a riot." Brian Kilmeade: "So was Portland every day, and nobody cared on the left!" Steve: "Brian … Brian … I don't think what they were doing in Portland was trying to overthrow the democracy." pic.twitter.com/QgEtbfIk0J — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 13, 2021

“Brian, I don’t think what they were trying to do in Portland was overthrow democracy,” Doocy clapped back. It’s possibly the only clear condemnation we’ll see from Fox when it comes to the domestic terrorists still supporting Trump so soak it in, folks.