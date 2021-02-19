Tucker Carlson isn’t the only one on Fox News who loves to bluster about cancel culture.

The Chicago Tribune reported that 41 statues in Chicago are under review as part of “a racial healing and historical reckoning project,” including five of Abraham Lincoln, as well as monuments to Presidents George Washington and William McKinley and “murderer, tyrant, and scoundrel” Christopher Columbus. Naturally, Fox News is not a fan of the initiative. Carley Shimkus called it “wrong,” “violent,” and “illegal” that statues were ripped down last year, but “equally troubling would be to have a group of professional people go through this months-long process, look at the history of these men and what they represent to our country, and still decide to take these statues down.”

every joke i want to make about this involves someone who was actually canceled in the text itself https://t.co/wY4xXyibDq — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 19, 2021

She continued, “You have to wonder, are we in a transition period in our country right now where our grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren might not think of these people the way we do? They might not be taught in the same way we know them now,” as if our views aren’t constantly evolving and should stay fixed in time. Shimkus wants “more statues, not less, not fewer. More opinions, more ideas, not less.”

After Shimkus brought up that Lincoln was “a part of every aspect” of Lincoln, Illinois, where she used to work, and there was “even a sandwich named after” the 16th president, co-anchor Bill Hemmer chimed in, “If they start canceling American presidents, they’ll come after Bible characters next. Mark my words, right?” Outside of noticing how Hemmer referred to Jesus and Mary as “characters,” people on Twitter are wondering what, say, the burning bush or the VeggieTales getting canceled looks like.

"Characters"? Good to know that Fox News has declared The Holy Bible a work of fiction. https://t.co/wGtq9Jet4O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 19, 2021

just about everyone in the bible deserves to be canceled for one reason or another EXCEPT Elisha who was completely justified in calling two she-bears from the woods to eat 42 children who said he was bald. https://t.co/HlQQQIwMwG — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) February 19, 2021

Sure, Jesus was the star. But we forget about all the other great Bible characters, like the demon pigs Jesus drove into the sea; Balaam’s talking donkey; an insolent fig tree; and Jacob, who gives goats stripes by holding tree bark in front of them while they mate. https://t.co/zJLnhLPjGF — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 19, 2021

It's time to finally cancel King David over that whole sex scandal with Bathseba. https://t.co/XV7U4oC3IN — Britton Peele (@BrittonPeele) February 19, 2021

Cain was the first canceled man https://t.co/i4PiQuR9fa — 𝙣𝙤𝙖𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙤 (@noahyoo) February 19, 2021

Now it’s called Noah’s solar powered sustainable maritime craft. https://t.co/rbh2ti2asn — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) February 19, 2021

gina carano will play lot's wife in the canceled biblical cinematic universe https://t.co/eJdHkFFzpv — alex (@alex_abads) February 19, 2021

[hip 26 year old pastor voice] but really, what God tells us is that we cancelled ourselves in the garden of eden! https://t.co/to5B0oNkbI — dan, simul doctor et docendus (@thauma_idesthai) February 19, 2021

Moses desperately scrolling through his tablets to delete the problematic Commandments https://t.co/cHU8hDPNSX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 19, 2021

I mean, Lot encouraged an entire town of men and boys to have with his daughters so that his guests wouldn’t have to sex the entire town. Lot’s wife also turned into a pillar of salt because she looked backwards and Lot didn’t care. (His daughters later raped him to get pregnant) https://t.co/gJFdbVwQTr — chaps (@UncleChaps) February 19, 2021

I can't wait for twitter to 'cancel' King Ramses II only for him to get a Netflix special 2 months later. https://t.co/MTUYi6uggI — Bmitchem (@bmitchem226) February 19, 2021

(Via Mediaite)