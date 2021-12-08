Fox News‘ massive All-American Christmas Tree went up in flames shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and as Steve Doocy put it during the following morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, “It’s beginning to look a lot like arson.” According to reports, the 50 feet high holiday fixture took 21 hours to assemble and decorate with over 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights that all were severely damaged after a suspect allegedly set fire to the top of the tree. Via Fox News:

Fox News security spotted the suspect, later identified as Craig Tamanaha, climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown. NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running from the location. They took him into custody before filing charges that included criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

Footage of the All-American Christmas Tree engulfed in flames went viral on social media within minutes of the fire being lit. You can see video of the fire as tweeted by Australian reporter Leo Puglisi below:

#BREAKING: The Fox News Christmas Tree is on fire in NYC pic.twitter.com/xfWdFgdQIS — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) December 8, 2021

Thanks to the attention from the arson fire, it was revealed that the All-American Christmas Tree is actually an artificial tree, which may have aided the acceleration of the flames:

The Fox Christmas Tree that burned down last night wasn’t even a real tree pic.twitter.com/lIcoqW7wsJ — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) December 8, 2021

(Via Fox News)