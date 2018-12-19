With Christmas rapidly approaching, it’s that magical time of the year where the talking heads over at Fox News find new and exciting ways to be triggered over political correctness, or perceived attacks on the holiday. This time, that outrage is in the form of gingerbread men — or, gingerbread people, as some are now calling them.
Scottish Parliament even went so far as to ban the term at its on-site coffee shop in an effort to reduce sexism, which seems a bit excessive — but whatever makes people feel comfortable and inclusive, right?
On Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson discussed the subject with political commentator Tammy Bruce, who is absolutely not having this sh*t. “I contend, after living your entire life being kind of bullied into what you can and cannot say and presumptions that you’re bad people, that it can be the smallest thing that tips you over the edge, that’s the tipping point,” Bruce told an intensely slack-jawed Carson.
“And in this case it’s calling gingerbread men a gingerbread person — and obviously, they’re men,” she concluded.
This seems like such a non-issue on both sides of the coin whether for or against the name gingerbread people. On one hand they’re just cookies who cares what they’re called and on the other hand they’re just cookies who cares what they’re called.
No, this is Fox stirring up shit out of nothing to rally the troops. I guarantee it was probably a joking post on tumblr and they ran with it, and now people have to draw a line in the sand over FUCKING GINGERBREAD COOKIES!
That cookie looks delicious.
How high was the person who pitched this story? And how drunk was the producer to proceed with this story?