The last few years have brought increasing focus on the plight of delivery workers. Companies like Uber and Seamless have come under fire for inadequately paying their hard-working employees (and for gouging restaurants, too). But they’re not the only ones who are part of the problem. Customers who under-tip are at fault, too. A TikTok of a Doordash delivery guy calling out wealthy patrons for only slipping him a fiver recently went viral. And of course Fox News didn’t take the side of the worker.

As per Mediaite, during a panel discussion Wednesday, Kayleigh “Milktoast” McEnany angrily brought up the video, chastising the worker for not being happy with only a 25% tip and gloating that he was subsequently fired. McEnany’s fellow panelists agreed that the guy was out of line and that tipping 25% is acceptable. But one of them then went even further.

“It’s unbelievable,” crowed co-host Gerri Willis. “Everybody wants a tip for everything that they do. They ring up an order. They bring, you know, service. They still want a tip. I think people are taken aback by this. And, you know, do we have to pay all of this? I actually think they’re going to be coming for the money in our 401k.”

Co-host Cheryl Casone agreed, saying, “Tipping has gotten out of control in this in this country. And I think people are getting actually a little fed up with it.”

Casone claimed that there’s “now a lot of pushback about that tip jar because it’s everywhere that you do business.” Still, she at least agreed that tipping at heart is good. “And tipping is a way to say thank you. And 20%, that’s a good standard, I think, for everybody. But look, if you want to give more, give more. But you should do it for service because that person does a great job and a lot of them are very hard working.”

At another point during the same show, Casone did a rare thing on Fox News: She defended Hunter Biden after conservatives made jokes about him in connection with the cocaine discovered in the White House. “He is a recovering addict,” she said. “Nobody wants to see him regress or slip back into addiction. And I think the comments were tasteless.”

That’s nice, though Casone’s niceness is a bit undercut by her also saying that tipping hard-working employees is “out of control.”

