Fox News Hosts Are So Very Mad About How Tipping Service Workers Has Gotten ‘Out Of Control’

The last few years have brought increasing focus on the plight of delivery workers. Companies like Uber and Seamless have come under fire for inadequately paying their hard-working employees (and for gouging restaurants, too). But they’re not the only ones who are part of the problem. Customers who under-tip are at fault, too. A TikTok of a Doordash delivery guy calling out wealthy patrons for only slipping him a fiver recently went viral. And of course Fox News didn’t take the side of the worker.

As per Mediaite, during a panel discussion Wednesday, Kayleigh “Milktoast” McEnany angrily brought up the video, chastising the worker for not being happy with only a 25% tip and gloating that he was subsequently fired. McEnany’s fellow panelists agreed that the guy was out of line and that tipping 25% is acceptable. But one of them then went even further.

“It’s unbelievable,” crowed co-host Gerri Willis. “Everybody wants a tip for everything that they do. They ring up an order. They bring, you know, service. They still want a tip. I think people are taken aback by this. And, you know, do we have to pay all of this? I actually think they’re going to be coming for the money in our 401k.”

Co-host Cheryl Casone agreed, saying, “Tipping has gotten out of control in this in this country. And I think people are getting actually a little fed up with it.”

Casone claimed that there’s “now a lot of pushback about that tip jar because it’s everywhere that you do business.” Still, she at least agreed that tipping at heart is good. “And tipping is a way to say thank you. And 20%, that’s a good standard, I think, for everybody. But look, if you want to give more, give more. But you should do it for service because that person does a great job and a lot of them are very hard working.”

At another point during the same show, Casone did a rare thing on Fox News: She defended Hunter Biden after conservatives made jokes about him in connection with the cocaine discovered in the White House. “He is a recovering addict,” she said. “Nobody wants to see him regress or slip back into addiction. And I think the comments were tasteless.”

That’s nice, though Casone’s niceness is a bit undercut by her also saying that tipping hard-working employees is “out of control.”

(Via Mediaite)

