Disney
Viral

Fox News Attempted To Gin Up Some Fake Outrage By Falsely Claiming Liberals Want To Cancel ‘Snow White’

by: Twitter

In the wake of the disastrous, deadly end of Donald Trump’s presidency, Republicans sprang into action: They put all their muscle into making fake controversies out of children’s entertainment. Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, Pepé Le Pew, the Muppets — conservatives claimed they were all being “canceled.” They weren’t. But it made for good fake outrage to deflect from other real controversies, such as Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and other GOP lawmakers inspiring Trump loyalists to storm the Capitol.

On Monday, that brief, strange period made a comeback. Fox News spent a good chunk of the day trying to gin up controversy over Snow White. Progressives, they claimed, had come for the Disney version of the Grimm fairy tale. Specifically they were coming for a newly revamped version of “Snow White’s Scary Adventures,” the ride version of the company’s maiden animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, claiming that Prince Charming’s life-reaffirming kiss of the sleeping heroine is a violation of her consent. Ted Cruz tweeted about it. Tomi Lahren came to Snow White’s defense. Liberals, they said, had gone too far.

The problem? It was based on almost nothing at all.

As per The Daily Beast, the entire controversy was based on a single paragraph in a single travel magazine. In a mostly positive review of Disneyland’s reopened park published in SFGate, the San Francisco Chronicle’s online travel publication, the journalist briefly touched on the new version of the classic ride, which features a more organic story but also some old-timey politics.

“Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?” the writer wrote. “That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?”

No one else had picked this up. But Fox News did. And soon the conservative calvary had rushed in, defending the ride from a furor that was only happening on one side. And when social media found out, they pointed out the fake outrage.

But by the end of the day, Fox News had handed the reins to Tucker Carlson. And the network’s focus moved away from fake Snow White news to telling people not to get a vaccine that could save millions.

And thus the circle of life over at Fox News continued.

(Via The Daily Beast)

×