A (Female) Fox News Contributor Is Being Dragged For Complaining That Biden Said ‘Women And Men Are Created Equal’

A Fox News contributor (who’s also a host on the Fox Nation spinoff service) complained about an assertion from President Biden about male and female equality. That’s not too surprising, so consider this: a female Fox News contributor/Fox Nation host is the one who’s upset here. Yep, Tammy Bruce was not happy at this apparent modification of the Declaration of Independence, which she believes goes too far. But hey, at least this is Fox News taking a break from the wall-to-wall coverage of their burned down “All-American Christmas Tree” at the New York City headquarters, a situation that’s dominated their coverage for two days and nights.

Biden, who was speaking at his democracy summit (via Raw Story) did some paraphrasing here, yes. And plenty of people don’t think it’s too big of a deal. “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Biden declared. “That all women and men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to renew it with every generation.”

Bruce wasn’t a fan of Biden adding “women” to the equality mix, and she made this clear, as you can hear above. “You notice how he added women and men are created equal, not just men.” she proclaimed. “It matters, right, that’s not what the founders wrote.” She then called him “Sleepy Joe” and added, “Apparently the sacred words of our founders weren’t inclusive enough.”

There’s a whole lot of disgust here from Bruce, possibly over semantics but also possibly because she genuinely is complaining about gender equality being brought up by Biden. Either way, people can’t figure out why Tammy Bruce is so upset here.

(Via Raw Story)

