A Fox News contributor (who’s also a host on the Fox Nation spinoff service) complained about an assertion from President Biden about male and female equality. That’s not too surprising, so consider this: a female Fox News contributor/Fox Nation host is the one who’s upset here. Yep, Tammy Bruce was not happy at this apparent modification of the Declaration of Independence, which she believes goes too far. But hey, at least this is Fox News taking a break from the wall-to-wall coverage of their burned down “All-American Christmas Tree” at the New York City headquarters, a situation that’s dominated their coverage for two days and nights.

Biden, who was speaking at his democracy summit (via Raw Story) did some paraphrasing here, yes. And plenty of people don’t think it’s too big of a deal. “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Biden declared. “That all women and men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to renew it with every generation.”

Fox upset that Biden said “all women and men are created equal” pic.twitter.com/P25WTC8FQJ — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2021

Bruce wasn’t a fan of Biden adding “women” to the equality mix, and she made this clear, as you can hear above. “You notice how he added women and men are created equal, not just men.” she proclaimed. “It matters, right, that’s not what the founders wrote.” She then called him “Sleepy Joe” and added, “Apparently the sacred words of our founders weren’t inclusive enough.”

There’s a whole lot of disgust here from Bruce, possibly over semantics but also possibly because she genuinely is complaining about gender equality being brought up by Biden. Either way, people can’t figure out why Tammy Bruce is so upset here.

It’s appalling that some ⚪️women don’t mind being excluded from equality. It’s so dangerous. — soulsister (@2blessed2nv) December 10, 2021

Imagine being upset by this? Lol And they certainly can't say that it goes against presidential, social, or political norms and be mad about it because they were in loud support of a guy that broke all the norms, all the time, like it was a race to so so. — Amber (@amazin_amber) December 10, 2021

Does this woman sees herself as inferior to men? I would never come on the air and say such nonsense. The founders also did not give women the right to vote but I digress. — Blackie Blackie (@Arsalee1) December 10, 2021

"The words of our founders weren't inclusive enough" You are correct. They weren't. It excluded the MAJORITY of the population, women. — UsulHathReturned (@UsulHathReturnd) December 10, 2021

What is wrong with that? What is wrong with THIS woman 🤨 — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) December 10, 2021

That's only because he didn't say blond women. — 𝕊𝕜𝕚𝕡 𝕋𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@SkipTown45) December 10, 2021

The founders were from a different era. And they didn't know better. During World War II women had earned their Stars and Stripes on their on right. — Maria José Figueired (@MJoseFigueiredo) December 10, 2021

Wow. Fox admits they don't think men and women are equal? It's obvious they never thought so, but I'm still surprised they'd say so out loud. — C.J. from East Bay #AntifaJazzCombo# (@cjsturgis777) December 10, 2021

(Via Raw Story)