Joe Biden is a famously nice guy, and it takes a lot to make him mad. One thing that does get under his skin? The idea of another Donald Trump presidency. With Election Day 2024 only about 10 months away, the sitting president has been ramping up his attacks on his possible successor. In a fiery speech in Pennsylvania Friday, Biden depicted the election as not so much a choice between him and Trump but between democracy and a dictatorship, which Trump has been threatening. It’s also between decency and someone so deplorable he almost makes Biden cuss.

Biden: At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the big trump lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi's skull, and echoing the same words used on January 6th, where's Nancy, and he thinks that's funny. He laughed about it. What a sick— pic.twitter.com/rG8yLrf1Hx — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024

“You can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American,” Biden thundered at one point. He then referenced the horrific attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, which a lot of MAGA world, Trump very much included, thought was hilarious.

“You know, Trump and his MAGA supporters not only embrace political violence, but they laugh about it,” he said. “At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull and echoing the very same words used on January 6th: ‘Where’s Nancy?’”

Biden added, “And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick —”

At this point Biden, who’s no stranger to gaffes, caught himself before he said something blue. Some imagined he was a millisecond from dropping an f-bomb.

Biden almost slips up and calls Trump a sick fuck. More angry Biden please! pic.twitter.com/nrOpGbEfuR — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) January 5, 2024

Joe Biden is at his best when he’s pissed off. While our culture today rarely includes reluctance on the part of our leaders to use the most offensive language possible— in this case, there simply is no better way to make the point. Say it with Joe: “Trump’s a sick fuck.” https://t.co/TpyjZZI8ar — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) January 6, 2024

Biden calls Trump a ‘sick fuck’ pic.twitter.com/JaIo4OrQTx — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) January 5, 2024

I think Biden demonstrated admirable restraint by not going ahead and calling Trump “a sick fuck.” Mind you, I really wish he had cut loose, but that’s because I am a bad boy from the Ninth Ward of New Orleans. Not a classy POTUS. https://t.co/iJZeohudt2 — Joe Leydon (@JoeLeydon) January 5, 2024

I’m here for President Biden just managing to stop himself calling Trump a sick fuck. Because he truly is.

pic.twitter.com/4GrfrLKxEI — Brendan May (@bmay) January 6, 2024

Hours after Biden’s speech, Trump responded at a rally, where all he did was make fun of Biden’s stutter, which by the way was not evident in his speech.

Trump responds to Biden’s speech by claiming that Biden stuttered through it. He then does his impression of people who stutter pic.twitter.com/DwZo4SITHA — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024

At the same rally Trump also told those horrified by the umpteenth school shooting to “get over” it and had one of his massive brain farts, this time about how magnets work.