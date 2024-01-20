Donald Trump’s brain hasn’t been so hot for a long while, but over the last half year it’s actually appeared to get worse. He’s not sure who’s currently president. He forgets World War II already happened. Magnets: How do they work? At a rally Friday he repeatedly mixed up two people whose first names begin with N: former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former employee-turned-rival Nikki Haley. That inspired the latter to do the unthinkable: become a Republican who notes that Trump’s brain is now mush.

Haley: Trump said that I didn’t do anything to secure the Capitol. Let’s be clear, I wasn’t in the Capitol on January 6th. I wasn’t in office on January 6th. He got confused. He got confused and said he running against Obama. He never ran against Obama. pic.twitter.com/YATZvytZs5 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2024

“We see that [President Joe] Biden has changed so much in two years,” Haley told a crowd while in New Hampshire, per The Daily Beast. She then recalled how Trump blamed her, not Pelosi, for allegedly not agreeing to calling the National Guards for the Jan. 6 riot he helped incite. (Mind you, Pelosi was never in charge of the National Guard and this is a lie Trump keeps repeating.)

“They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he’s talking about Nancy Pelosi,” Haley told the crowd. “He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario. The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t.”

Haley’s takedown was done with kid gloves; note how she reassured everyone she wasn’t saying anything “derogatory” about the guy who somehow still rules the GOP. But few else are pointing out the obvious: that the emperor has no brain.

Here’s what Trump said about Haley Friday: “You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they– do you know they destroyed all of the information and all of the evidence? Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of, lots of things. Like, Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people.”

All of that, and not just slamming Haley when he meant to attack Pelosi, is bull.