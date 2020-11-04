Last week, President Trump laid tweet-groundwork to pressure the Supreme Court into shutting down a Biden win. Now, he’s attempting to finish the job, even before all votes have been counted after Election Night turned out to be an indecisive event (so far). Votes still must be counted in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other battleground states, and we could be waiting for days on results. Whereas Joe Biden urged Americans to remain patient while those last ballots are tallied, Trump (unsurprisingly) isn’t content to sit around and wait. He stepped up with a misspelled tweet and a lie-filled speech that falsely claimed victory: “Frankly, we did win this election… We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court… we want all voting to stop.”

Trump is arguing that the election’s being “stolen” from him, and yeah, he’s blowing steam as usual, but in a more harmful way. Tellingly, too, some of his most outspoken supporters are slamming his decision to behave like an authoritarian. There’s a rapid accumulation of Republican distancing from this Trump move. That includes Fox News (which may no longer be Trump’s favorite news outlet after they called Arizona for Biden), which is definitely not endorsing the false victory claim.

“This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it,” Chris Wallace declared. “He hasn’t won these states … the president doesn’t get to say he won states … there’s no question that all these states can continue to count votes.”

Chris Wallace: "This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it. He hasn't won these states … the president doesn't get to say he won states … there's no question that all these states can continue to count votes." pic.twitter.com/iquygEE39Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

On ABC News, former U.S. attorney Chris Christie told it straight on the absurd “victory” claim. “There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight… There just isn’t… I disagree with what he did tonight.”

Chris Christie on Pres. Trump's election remarks: "I talk tonight… as a former U.S. Attorney. There's just no basis to make that argument tonight. There just isn't." "I disagree with what he did tonight." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/PGborH5sCH — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

“All these votes have to be counted that are in now in Pennsylvania,” Christie explained. “The argument won’t even start in Pennsylvania until tomorrow or Thursday or Friday because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended for three days when you could accept ballots. I understand there could be an argument on that based on Pennsylvania law, but that argument is for later. Tonight, this was not the time to make this argument.”

Marco Rubio (who doesn’t know what a “blue wave” is) is also telling his boy to sit down: “The result of the presidential race will be known after every legally cast vote has been counted.”

The result of the presidential race will be known after every legally cast vote has been counted. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020

Rick Santorum is “very distressed” that Trump’s tossing the word “fraud” around about, you know, the legitimate counting of votes.

Rick Santorum: "I was very distressed by what I heard POTUS say … the idea of using the word 'fraud' being committed by people counting votes is wrong … they are not stopping counting because they are trying to fix anything or create any sort of fraud." pic.twitter.com/z69YVsFSqm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton called Trump’s words “the most irresponsible comments a president has ever made.”

Former National Security Adviser to President Trump, John Bolton says Donald Trump's comments that he had won the election whilst votes were still being counted were 'the most irresponsible comments a president has ever made' and adds "it's a disgrace".https://t.co/GqGdzZd9Eb pic.twitter.com/Ogf1PVYCPA — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 4, 2020

Even Ben Shaprio seems embarrassed: “No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has.”