The first trailer for Joker — Todd Phillips’ Joker origin movie starring cape enthusiast and three-time Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix — debuted Wednesday morning. Since then, people on Twitter have been having fun making jokes, speculating about Easter eggs, and contrasting the trailer with other films. Robert De Niro has already confirmed there’s a connection between Joker and Martin Scorsese’s King of Comedy, beyond the fact that Scorsese is a producer on Joker. People quickly made comparisons to other movies and TV shows as well:
People On Twitter Can’t Stop Joking About The ‘Joker’ Trailer
04.04.19
