LMFAO’s ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Improves So Many Classic Songs

10.08.18

Every day you’re shufflin’. It would be nice to take a break from the cascading horror that is 2018 to get oddly nostalgic about the recent past. Even better would be mixing nostalgia while also making someone dance to songs they weren’t originally dancing to, as was the case with the Oscar Isaac dancing and Pennywise dancing in IT memes. Oh, hey, here’s a new meme of LMFAO’s hit “Party Rock Anthem” from 2011 being set to other popular songs.

The meme grew in popularity when the tweet above of LMFAO dancing to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” went viral, but the first instance of the meme we could find was this tweet matching “Party Rock Anthem” with the Evangelion opening:

