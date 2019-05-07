The Met Gala Was Campy Fodder For Twitter’s Peanut Gallery

05.07.19

Celebrities were at it again at the Met Gala on Monday night, embodying this year’s theme: “camp.” Many of those in attendance seem to have outdone even the outlandish looks of the 2018 and 2017 Met Galas. And yes, noted edgelord Jared Leto left the green coat at home and rolled into the Gala with a replica of his own severed head. So extra.

