Celebrities were at it again at the Met Gala on Monday night, embodying this year’s theme: “camp.” Many of those in attendance seem to have outdone even the outlandish looks of the 2018 and 2017 Met Galas. And yes, noted edgelord Jared Leto left the green coat at home and rolled into the Gala with a replica of his own severed head. So extra.
The Met Gala Was Campy Fodder For Twitter’s Peanut Gallery
Caleb Reading 05.07.19 2 hours ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.06.19 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 05.06.19 22 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 05.03.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 04.30.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 04.30.19 7 days ago