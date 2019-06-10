An Article Shaming Millennials’ DIY Skills Has Triggered The Obvious Jokes

Entertainment Editor
06.10.19
home-repair-diy-carpentry-dad-fixing-door-frame_getty-fullsized

Getty Image

Millennials versus baby boomers. It’s a rivalry as old as, well, whenever boomers finally learned the word millennials and saddled that generation with the blame for killing every category of expensive goods because they can’t afford expensive goods. The news media loves reminding millennials that they should have more money and they could pull up those bootstraps if they just stopped buying avocados and added another side hustle to their side hustle.

The newest form of millennial-shaming reared its head last week via a New York Post article with the attention grabbing (and internet enraging) headline, “Millennial dads have pathetic DIY skills compared to baby boomers.”

Without even getting into the assumption that only dads can fix things, there’s plenty of reasons to laugh at this complaint. Over the weekend, people on Twitter had fun making parody versions of the tweet:

