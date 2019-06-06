Pokemon Pls Throw?? & Pokemon NERVOUS pic.twitter.com/XppKAULPKA — Míkey @ buff stuff (@vashperado) June 5, 2019

At Wednesday’s Pokémon Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed the new Gen 8 Pokémon coming to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the new pocket monsters, they also announced a new battle mechanic, Dynamax. The move — which makes your Pokémon grow to enormous size — can only be used once per battle and lasts for three turns. Rather than list off all of the dry details of Wednesday’s presentation, let’s just laugh at jokes instead.

The new dog-like legendary characters Zamazenta (shield dog!) and Zacian (sword dog!) were the subject of most of the humor, with people continuing the long-standing tradition of giving them new, more literal names: