The ‘Queer Eye, But It’s…’ Meme Pitches Next Year’s Most Exciting Shows

Netflix

The Queer Eye For The Straight Guy reboot has been a surprisingly good and emotionally impactful hit for Netflix since its premiere on the streaming service in February, but it could have been a very different show. What if Netflix replaced the Fab Five with five opossums fighting over ownership of your trash? (I think about this a lot.) People on Twitter have also been thinking about alternate versions of the show, making jokes with the format “Queer Eye, but it’s…” or “Queer Eye, except it’s…” followed by a pitch Netflix should totally get up on.

One of the earliest examples (and one of the most retweeted among the jokes) came from “Tally Hopeless,” who might have heard about Bodega, a start-up company that seemed to think they disrupted vending machines.