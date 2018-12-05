On Monday, Tumblr (which is owned by Verizon) announced new guidelines banning adult content that will go into effect on December 17th. The ban includes, according to Tumblr, “images, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples — this includes content that is so photorealistic that it could be mistaken for featuring real-life humans (nice try, though). Certain types of artistic, educational, newsworthy, or political content featuring nudity are fine. Don’t upload any content, including images, videos, GIFs, or illustrations, that depicts sex acts.”

Tumblr neglected to mention that the ban apparently includes everything else, too. Thanks to hilariously arbitrary AI, Tumblr users have been logging into their accounts this week and noticing innocuous posts now labelled with a red banner saying the post has been flagged for explicit content, meaning visitors to their page can’t see it unless the original poster successfully files an appeal.

Some of the things users are finding to have been marked explicit are bewildering. Garfield? Too sexy. A drawing of a puking unicorn? Banned. Raw chicken? Get that out of here. Roast chicken? Still too sexy. Drawing of an alligator in sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt? Be gone with that filth. A sign that says “F*ck off Nazis”? Banned. Actual Nazis? Um… still cool, apparently?

We’ll also be rounding up jokes and memes about the ban itself, but first let’s round up some of these amazing things now deemed #TooSexyForTumblr.

We weren’t lying about Garfield being too sexy: