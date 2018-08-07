AMC

During last weekend’s EVO 2018, Namco Bandai held a presentation for their Tekken 7 game’s upcoming DLC, “Season Pass 2.” During the presentation, they announced some of the new season’s playable characters, including assassin Anna Williams (a returning character), supercop Lei Wulong (also a returning character), and… Negan from The Walking Dead? Hope you got your sh*ttin’ pants on.