Negan From ‘The Walking Dead’ Is A Playable Character In ‘Tekken 7’ And No One Saw It Coming

#Twitter Reactions #Twitter #Video Games #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Editor
08.07.18

AMC

During last weekend’s EVO 2018, Namco Bandai held a presentation for their Tekken 7 game’s upcoming DLC, “Season Pass 2.” During the presentation, they announced some of the new season’s playable characters, including assassin Anna Williams (a returning character), supercop Lei Wulong (also a returning character), and… Negan from The Walking Dead? Hope you got your sh*ttin’ pants on.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Twitter#Video Games#The Walking Dead
TAGSJeffrey Dean MorganNEGANTEKKENTekken 7The Walking DeadTwittertwitter reactionsvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 20 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP