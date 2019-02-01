There’s A Campaign To Stop F*ckJerry, Of Fyre Festival Infamy, From Stealing Jokes

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.01.19

Netflix

If you’re on Instagram, you’re probably familiar with F*ckJerry. The account has millions of followers and purports to “curate” humorous content, which is another way of saying: stealing jokes. As Vulture‘s Megh Wright wrote in a recent post, “The man behind F*ckJerry, Elliot Tebele, has managed to attain over 14 million Instagram followers by passing Twitter jokes and memes off as his own — the general style being screenshots with proper attribution (most commonly, Twitter usernames) conveniently cropped out.” The joke theft is nothing new, but it’s taken on added significance since the account’s agency, Jerry Media, was also hired to promote — you guessed it — Fyre Festival.

Fyre Festival, a train-wreck among boondoggles, has led to lawsuits, imprisonment, blowjob memes, and Ja Rule testing whether all publicity is, indeed, good publicity. It was a social media influencer daydream turned nightmare, thanks largely to the misleading efforts of Jerry Media, which promoted the event online (and then executive produced a Netflix documentary about said event, which resulted in some fine shade from Hulu). But some good came out of it, besides the pig that bit Billy McFarland’s balls: #F*ckF*ckJerry.

Wright is leading a campaign to spread the word about F*ckJerry’s blatant (and extremely profitable) joke theft. It’s working, too, with deleted posts, a drop in followers, and the likes of Patton Oswalt, Paul F. Tompkins, Eliza Skinner, Tim Heidecker, and Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson boarding the #F*ckF*ckJerry train.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Patton Oswalt
TAGSFUCKJERRYFyre FestivalJERRY MEDIAPATTON OSWALTSocial Media

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 7 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 9 hours ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP