The Fyre Festival Is A Reminder That You Should Curate Your Own Life

No event in history will ever be easier to laugh at than Fyre Fest in the Bahamas. It’s one big schadenfreude dream: Social media influencers, festival kids, tech bros, Ja Rule… what else could you possibly ask for? No parody could do it justice; the truth is far stranger than any fiction. Each new trickle of information — from Ja Rule’s NOT MY FAULT tweet to the leaked pitch deck for the Fyre App and Fyre Squad — is just too freaking rich.
This is clearly the event that comedians will focus on in ten years when VH1 does “Remember 2017?”, and that’s saying a lot in 2017. But when we’re done laughing (and it sounds like no one was seriously hurt so… game on) it’s worth discussing what a shitshow festival on a tropical island says about where our culture is headed. Because the whole story is emblematic of the times we live in: An age when hype has the ability to overpower even the simplest logic.
Great write-up. Seen videos of those making the worse of it, and videos of those making the best of it. Both were screwed though. Don’t tell anyone, but either way I’m glad I’m ‘old’.
Seconded. Nice write-up.
What I’m curious about is where the Bahamian government fits in with all of this. Certainly the festival plans, if executed as advertised, would have required numerous permits, etc.
Yeah, they got SCREWED! because they too bought into celeb culture without all the details being dialed! I’m always #TeamTourismBoard over the idea of people blaming a foreign country for not being just like the US. I think for some of the attendees, there was a temptation to act like the Bahamas were culpable — which they weren’t.
@Steve Bramucci Totally. On a scale of bungling idiots to full on scam if they never attempted to work with the local government it sounds like more of a scam. If they did attempt to get the necessary permits but were really bad at managing the process then they are inept.
@Torgo painfully inept!
There are lots of cargo ships that fly the Bahamas as their flag of convenience. I don’t think there was a whole lot of red tape for Prestige Worldwide to deal with
@Fartakiss agreed! I think the Bahamian Ministry made it VERY easy on them and that worked about as well as the study hall teacher who lets the same cocky kid with his hat on backwards go to the bathroom 4 times during the same 45 minute period.
@Steve Bramucci Let it go, man. Backwards hat kid is probably selling furniture in some shithole on the side of the freeway.
“Prestige Worldwide” Exactly this!
Right? That video!
You can absolutely blame them and probably the people who raised them. It’s one thing to be able to throw thousands of dollars into the wind and not be affected power to you. If you can’t well maybe you should consider living within your limits and not drink the Kool aid.