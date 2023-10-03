On Sunday, then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy seemed awfully confident. He’d just teamed up with House Democrats to avert a disastrous shutdown of the federal government. That had enraged fellow House Republicans, most notably Matt Gaetz, who vowed to bring a vote to remove him from the gig he just barely nabbed in early January. In response McCarthy tweeted this:

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

Jump less than 48 hours and McCarthy was successfully ousted from his Speaker job. What happens next is up in the air, but the immediate reaction was one of merriment. The jokes flew all over social media. The Daily Show got in one of the best ones. So did the star of the film McCarthy seemed to be referencing when he told Gaetz and crew to, as he put it, “Bring it on.”

That film was, of course, Bring It On, the dueling cheerleader squad comedy from the year 2000, that starred Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union. The latter didn’t miss McCarthy’s apparent reference. And after McCarthy lost his gig, she offered him some side-eye.

McCarthy getting dissed by one of the stars of a movie he referenced isn’t as bad as what happened to fellow Republican Ted Cruz. McCarthy was simply spouting a phrase that inspired the title of a popular franchise. Cruz actually got into a fight with Cary Elwes, the star of his favorite movie, The Princess Bride. That must suck knowing that one of the stars of your favorite movie hates your guts. But most of us will likely never know that indignity.

