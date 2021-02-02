After scoring over $30,000 during the Reddit traders run on GameStop stocks last week, college student Hunter Kahn made it a point to bring happiness to other’s lives with his new wealth. The Cornell University student personally delivered a treasure trove of Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories to Children’s Minnesota Hospital. “There’s no group of people more deserving of receiving a bunch of video games than some kids going through a hard time,” Kahn told CNN who confirmed the donation after the real life Robin Hood’s generosity went viral. Here’s the message Kahn wrote in an effort to encourage others to share their GameStop wealth via Instagram:

As a beneficiary of the recent events on Wall Street I think it is important that myself and others pay forward our good fortune. These events have highlighted a lot of corruption and with this transfer of power it is important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves. I am proud to announce my humble donation of 6 Nintendo Switches and games to go with them to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital.

You can see Kahn’s full post below:

As for the kids, they were thrilled to receive the Nintendo Switch consoles and are already putting them to good use, according to Children’s Minnesota Foundation president Jennifer Soderholm who thanked Kahn for the surprising donation. “We’re so grateful for this generous donation that will help bring joy to kids at our hospitals, especially during these challenging times,” she told CNN in a statement. “It’s inspiring to see young people in our community choosing to give back and pay it forward.”

(Via CNN)