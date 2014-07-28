GameStop’s New Credit Card Is Designed To Exploit Gamers

GameStop has a bad reputation among gamers and developers for a variety of reasons, some subjective, some rather valid. And now GameStop has decided that, what the hell, let’s just go for straight-up pure evil.
According to Destructoid, we’ll start seeing the GameStop credit card in the next few months, and it will be pushed rather aggressively, because this is GameStop; they push everything aggressively. Sign up for it, and PowerUp Basic members get 5,000 PowerUp Points, and Pro members get 15,000 PowerUp Points! And you’re pre-approved if you’re a member, according to the source that provided Destructoid with the materials.
At an interest rate of 26.99% APR! By the way, that’s twice the current fixed rate for credit cards of 13% and nearly twice the variable rate of 15%. It also happens to be at least three percentage points above the APR people with terrible credit get. The marketing materials want you to “Pay over time!” because of course they do, and there are special financing offers so you can buy a lot on a low interest rate, and then get whacked with the 27% rate six months later!
Usually there are shades of grey to GameStop and its policies, but not this time. The entire stated goal of this program is to get you into as much debt as possible with GameStop so it can rack up huge interest fees. If you find a credit calculator and punch in the interest on, say, just buying one $60 game a month from GameStop for a year, and then paying it off with the minimum, it will take you more than eight years to pay off that $720, and you’ll shell out an extra $914 in interest.
That this has gotten to the point where they’re printing brochures is stunning. The very idea ought never to have been entertained. My local GameStop has good staff who work hard and make a real effort, but in the face of this, I can’t shop there again. I can’t imagine I’ll be alone in that.
So here’s a thought, don’t sign up for a Gamestop credit card. Who the fuck does this shit? We can call Gamestop all the names in the world, but at the end of the day have some modicum of responsibility and don’t sign up for a GODDAMN GAMESTOP CREDIT CARD.
While I 100% agree with you, how fiscally responsible were you at 18?
You just know the kind of people that buy every game day one, but can’t afford to, so in turn return every single one of those games for a faction of what they paid to be able to barely afford the next hot thing are just going to eat this card up. Now Gamestop is going to double dip on their double dip. It’s pretty brilliant, if not a little evil. They’re going to crush so many financial futures.
Someone you actually know will sign up, and expect you not to laugh at them.
Fiscally responsible enough to avoid the 10,000 terrible credit card offers you see going through college. But maybe I’m taking my upbringing for granted, I just can’t fathom people people being this stupid….well, I can fathom it, but that makes me sad.
@Derbel McDillet A LOT of people aren’t. Look up the average credit card debt a college student is in sometime, if you want to hate humanity.
This is why personal finance should be a mandatory part of high school curriculum. I was well into my 20’s before I even knew what a FICO score was.
@Chazz Goodtimes Dude, you’re under the assumption that high school is there to provide an education and not a diploma so that they can shuffle you off to college and out of their hair.
desperate times call for desperate measures.
GameStop isn’t really necessary any more, they have nothing to offer the average gamer, or at least me.
Who needs to pre-order games when i can get the digital copy. Or buy it from amazon and get it shipped to my door the day it’s released.
So I don’t blame a struggling CEO trying to keep his company afloat, but at the same time i feel no sympathy for one either
Why does anyone shop at GameStop anymore? There’s a magical place called Amazon, where you can literally get anything…well anything legal, otherwise, figuratively anything.
Because the prices for used games at Amazon are fucking insane. Was looking to stock up on some older Wii games after investing in a Wii U. Xenoblade Chronicles was $80, Fire Emblem was $150. Christ, that’s nuts. Picked them both up at GS instead.
@reasonably
Pretty sure the only reason those games were reasonable at Gamestop was because they got called out for charging even more obscene prices and it was on a secret reprint. Anyway it was some sort of shady shit they got called out on. So, you just got lucky in that case. Low volume runs of Japanese fan favorites tend to develop pretty high resale values, it’s not unique to Amazon, and if you avoid it at Gamestop, that is only through divine providence.
@Deek Ermans probably used the Buy 2 Used, get 1 Free.
Why would you stop shopping at place because they offer a credit card?
You do realize that credit cards for specific stores usually have crazy high interest limits. . Best Buy’s is 27%. Target and Amazon all have limits in the upper 20s. The trick is to pay off the amount as soon as possible. If you don’t have the money to buy something, don’t charge it to your credit card.
I second this. It’s literally no different than any other store branded credit card. At this point you’d probably want to stop shopping at every other major retail chain that offers any sort of financing because you’ll be in the same boat.
The only reason I have cards for those sorts of shops is the No Interest Financing they often offer. Pay that stuff off before the finance period is over and you’re golden. Saving up in reverse.
For every one of you that get it for the no interest financing then pay it off immediately, there are 50 others that buy more than their budget will allow, get behind, then get stuck paying a credit card w/ fee’s they just can’t keep up payment on. This was entirely designed to hit 18-19-20 y/o’s who are shopping beyond their means.
Yes the guys who are offering something that you in no way are required to do take part in are completely to blame for someone signing up for something that anyone who’d taken 8th grade consumer math could see is a bad deal. Take some fucking responsibility people, companies only get away with this shit because dumb fucks keep buying in to it.
Is 8th grade consumer math a thing? Retail chain specific credit cards are nothing new, and neither are the absurd apr’s (as mentioned above), but to me what makes this different, and a little more predatory than most, is the target demo.
@Chazz Goodtimes I took it for an easy math credit because I failed Algebra.
@josh wilkinson I’m betting it’s been more useful for you.
@josh wilkinson your school had 8th grade consumer math? Holy shit was my middle school a dumb place.
Gamestop’s primary business model already relies on exploiting gamers with a combination of zero patience and a lack of financial ability to afford to feed that zero patience. Might as well take it a step further and end up acting like their loan shark.
Gamestop is still open? Huh.
Did I miss Gamestop getting acquired by EA?
No, they’ve been bad. Just not to EA’s level. Or Activision’s.
We as consumers cannot and will not help ourselves. We constantly make poor decisions, we pay outrageous amounts of interest, and we cannot see past basic marketing ploys. It’s no wonder uncouth items like ungodly interest rates are never that big of a deal to us. We should be howling in the streets that these corporations are able to charge us more interest than original principle. Instead…we just sit back and gripe about Obamacare like it will affect us profoundly.
I have a best buy cc and its apr is 26% most store based cards have really high rates anyway… thats why its easy to get them. I can see where people arent liking the idea and all, but i hate to tell em if it REAAALLLY takes u 7 years to pay off a 60 dollar game… u probably shouldnt have a gaming console. Also people go to RAC all the time and finance stuff… i remember when i was younger i got a 360 for 400 but by the time i was to pay it off i was going to have forked out 1600…?! People still do this… u know there will be special rates like hey spend 300 get no intrest for 6 months… if u cant pay off 300 dollars in 6 months again… shouldnt have bought this damn console. Credit has been used for ages to get people stuck they learn somehow and decide how to manage money better. I dont think this will be quite as awful as this story is making it out… yes some people will get screwed im sure but most people should be okay
Yeah, it’s really simple to shove the short term into people’s faces and make them forget about the long term, hence why RAC is still a thing.
There’s a typo in the title. It should read “GameStop Is Designed To Exploit Gamers”
I always feel bad walking by a GameStop, as every worker I’ve ever talked with has been cool as hell, but I can clearly see them dying inside when they try to make people take preorders and deals they don’t give a fuck about. Screw that company.
This isn’t a little evil, Dan. This is Daniel Radcliffe Killed His Girlfriend And Is Now the Devil evil.
I worked in a Babbage’s during college, just before it was bought out by Gamestop, so I’ve been that employee, albeit a decade ago. It was a fun job until they started requiring us to push pre-orders and magazine subscriptions. Also, they fired the entire staff (except me) for theft 3 separate times in the 2 years I worked there.
oh dear god I actually know what Babbage’s is. I’M SO OLD…… *sobs in the corner*
Yeah, I always feel bad covering GameStop because the employees don’t deserve to hear, yet again, that they work for a loathed retailer. But some things need to be covered.
@Mayorjimmy You’re not old, you’re EXPERIENCED.
@Dan Seitz I totally understand, and I haven’t bought anything there in years. I just remember that it was a fun gig in college. We were under such loose supervision, it was a lot like High Fidelity. We were dicks to a lot of people. I also had some of the weirdest regulars that would come in and talk to me. They assumed that because I was into games, I also liked hentai and vore and super violent horror movies, and it was ALWAYS uncomfortable. I mean, like what you like, but geez, guys. Hide a little light under the bushel in public.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris Seriously, what is it with creepy, socially awkward nerds and vore? I feel like I met a dozen of those guys in my early twenties. “See, my paladin has the +1 to armor breaking rolls, and also my greatest sexual fantasy is to be swallowed whole by a giant.”
@Dan Seitz I mean, it’s only, like, my WORST NIGHTMARE. And people are talking to me about it like it’s sexually fascinating. I was always shocked by something new/odd. That was something I could have lived my whole life without knowing. I have a pretty good poker face, but man, I can’t have looked interested, and yet, week after week, here they came.
@Dan Seitz Those guys must love Attack on Titan.
It’s pretty easy not to pay interest when you pay your bills on time… If you can’t pay a few games off within a month, you don’t need them.
Adorable. Whoever wrote this article is either 18, never worked in a retail chain store, or never read the fine print on any other in-store credit card.
Sears, Macy’s, Radioshack, Pier 1 Imports, Bloomingdales, Home Depot, if it’s got an in-store credit card, it’s got an APR of 23.999 to 27.999%.
Those cards, the target market are people who nominally have some financial experience. This is designed to hit kids the moment they turn 18, which is what’s so galling here.
Hey, another way to build your credit. You don’t have to get the card, but if you do get it they’re not going to pull your arm off and beat you with it to make you spend more than you can afford. Personal responsibility…Has everyone forgotten what that is? Get the card (only IF you need to build credit), don’t buy more than you normally would without the card, and pay off the bill each month before the interest comes in. Of course there are better cards to get to start building credit, but you’ll have to find them.
*Pay off the total amount you used each month, not just the minimum.
Ok… pretty much every store-issued credit card has a similar ridiculously high interest rate!! Nothing new here…
I don’t understand the issue here and why this makes GameStop “straight-up pure evil”. Are you so naive to believe GameStop is the only company doing this? Best Buy. Fry’s, NewEgg, Tiger Direct,Kohl’s all have this same model. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Hell I looked into getting a Fry’s Credit Card and its interest rate is 29.99%! GameStop is simply doing something other companies have done for years I see them as no less or more evil for doing so.
beat them at their own game people. If you are going in, you probably have the money already. Sign up for the card, get all those extra points ect, pay with the card and build credit and after you pay for it, tell them you want to pay the card and 0 interest. And thats how you get your credit up and take advantage of whatever they offer as a perk for having the card
I don’t care what the apr is.
HOWEVER i am FURIOUS knowing that they are going to badger the shit outta me every time i go in there to sign up. …..Maybe i will sign up though, that way they know they won’t have to ask me again and we can just talk for 5 minutes about how i don’t want to pre order a game.
This is such a stupid post. I wouldn’t care if my credit card had 1000% interest. I pay it off every month. If the rewards are good (can you beat my 2% cash back card?), I’m in.
So what happens when you get sick, lose your job, or something else happens? Seriously, I’m curious about this. And don’t tell me it won’t happen: Just this weekend, if some moron had been a minute earlier on her drive when she looked at her phone, I would have been pancaked even though I was on the sidewalk.
Every credit card is designed to exploit consumer spending. This is not news. Most Store Branded cards have absurdly high interest rates. This is less a GameStop being evil issue and more a “too many stupid consumers out there” issue. This is why every credit card statement is required to show you the full amount plus interest you would pay on your statement each month if you only made the minimums, give you a payoff date (for min payment only) and give you an alternative calculation of paying a higher amount for a shorter period.
The fact that people think credit cards are free money loans is absurd.
The interest rate is typical for any retailer credit card. You are spinning this as if Gamestop is in a minority of evil companies.
Best Buy Credit card APR: 27.99%
Wal-Mart Credit card APR: 22.90%
Fry’s Electronics Credit card APR: 26.99%
Amazon Store Card APR: 25.99%
Imagine that! A company trying to turn a profit! Outrageous!
This internet circle jerking about gamestop needs to stop. It’s dumb. Their prices are competitive for new and used items and their staff tends to be more knowledgeable about games than the elderly woman at Wal-mart or the guy at Best Buy who only games on his Ipad.
And at least you can see the condition of a used game and not get an “eBay surprise.”
I, for one, have no problem with businesses victimizing people too stupid to know any better.
Dan, I have no idea where you get the idea that only people with horrible credit have 20+% interest rates on their cards.
My credit score is over 800 and my interest rates on my two cards (through major banks) are both over 20%. I’ve paid them off every month and spent around $90k on them in the 3 years I’ve had them.
Not that it matters if you never leave a balance on your card.
That being said, I think anyone who only puts a minimum down on their card for an entire year deserves the punishment. It’s irresponsible to spend money you don’t have, especially on things like video games.
It would be one thing if it was for something necessary, but buying a PS4 is hardly something you should be doing if you can barely make ends meet.
Look I will not fall for that crap lol. I boycott GameStop for another reason, I took a console in for trade in and it was a Sunday, so they around 6 pm, its 530 and the guy says I’m sorry I can’t do the trade in now cause it takes 20 mins to do and we close at 6 and I’ll be here longer then I should have to. EXCUSE ME I’m the customer and u r still open at 530 DO IT, so I said ur loss, I went down the road to a small company called Retro Games Plus. They also close at 6, he took my trade in and I bought from there….so f#ck gamestop
Alright listen, I used to work at GameStop, and that is how it is. Trade ins of consoles take a lot of time, and you can’t be in the store after hours. Plus, why couldn’t you wait for the next day? Are you that impatient?
Honestly i buy games from where ever give the best pre order bonus. sometimes it gamestop sometimes it best buy, sometimes toysrus others walmart or target. all depends on what i get in turn for preordering. as far as used games go gamestop cant really compete with gamefly’s used game prices and they are they my #1 source of getting used games. First i rent it then i keep it :)
Also if they will gaurentee approval for me being a pro member then ill sign up get the points charge a game and pay it off same month so there is no interest on it win win for me. Iget the game i want, increase my credit and get reward points…. worst case scenario i use my other lower interest rate card to pay it off and then pay that card off next month. I use to have bad credit and had a secured credit card with around that rate of interest so i don’t see what the problem with them having a high interest rate to cover their ass when selling games has became a very competitive market since gamefly and amazon are their biggest competitors. honestly if sony had decided to do what microsoft did for next gen consoles all used game sellers would of been crushed. But sony saved the used game market by not doing that.
Here’s a little Gamestop protip: If you buy a used game, you have 7 days to return it for a cash refund.
Not a big deal. If you don’t want a credit card then don’t get one. If you do get one (from anywhere) make sure you can afford it….fucking duh. Every retail store has a damn credit card. Seriously, ever walk into Best Buy, Walmart, Target, JC Penney, Macy’s, etc? Obviously not because your surprised a retailer has a credit card offer. The all have interest rates in the 20s. Nothing new. I’m actually surprised GS took this long to get one started.
Or you can just buy your videogame needs from Amazon.com. It’s cheaper. Oh yeah, and you can sell your things on Amazon too. For much more than gamestop will ever give you.
Hey Dan, did you actually do any research on this or is this just a rant because you don’t like Gamestop? You also might want to double check your math and the terms on a credit card, you don’t just start paying once you have stopped using it.
1.) This is a typical interest rate for a store card, so these guys really need to bitch at Sears, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and American Express (Because they do a lot of advertizements for cards at that rate) as well
2.) It would actually take not quite 8 years (total of 95 months) , and that is assuming they make only the minimum payment of $15 for the first 8 9 months then peak up to the 20.02 minimum rate by the time they hit the last game they purchased in that 12 month period.
If you pay a more reasonable amount (Double what your minimum is) then you cut the time drastically. Assuming you pay $30 instead of $15 then you would be done in 30 months.
You are actually calculating that you are buying 12 games at one time instead of his proposed 1 game a month for 12 months, meaning you never peak at $720 since you start paying the minimum at the first month instead of waiting till you have stopped using the card.
It is a good idea to be wary of getting any card without checking the interest rate but this is no great offense from gamestop, they are doing the same thing that a LOT of retailers do.
Thank you. I just signed up for this website to make THOSE exact sentiments. I just visited Gamestop today and was asked if I wanted one. I said yes, for a few reasons.
First off, I am not a child, I am a 33 year old adult. I don’t play on making minimum payments on it. Like someone else said in another article, this is a great option for people (adults lol) that want to buy something and pay it back IN FULL within a week or two – which is what I plan to do.
Second off, if you have an issue with gamestop OP, fine. You don’t like it, anyone that can read between the lines can tell that this article was not just about the CC but your general distaste for the company. Also, I am pretty sure you got denied and are probably hatin’. Some people like GS others don’t – its the reason they are still in business.
Thirdly, I think personally this is a great deal. I do have a steady job as a writer so I can manage to pay $60 today for a game and then pay it back in full next week. Its more or less, in my opinion, a good way to get what you need now and pay it back. Also, as some of the other folks mentioned, you DO get a lot of good deals with this. Perhaps you missed that in the brochure you got after you were denied lol. HAHAHA. Sorry! Beyond all else, its a great way to build credit. If you can manage to buy something, even a measly $20 pre-owned game with the CC and then pay it back a week later and do this once a month, you could easily get better credit and most likely a higher credit limit 6 months to a year down the line. That to me, is very important.
Anyway, I was just annoyed because the OP of the article was bashing gamestop, which is fine, but get your facts straight guy. And next time, don’t base all of your feelings about something like a credit card on the company offering it. Just because you hate gamestop, does not mean they are evil or the credit card is evil. You just have to be a responsible adult and use it responsibly.
If they make money off of people who are stupid enough to sign up for it, good for them.
They really should offer some incredible deals with the card. I have a Kohl’s card and I get the most astounding discounts and it stacks with the normal discounts, Kohl’s cash, and every other coupon you can get. You end up paying for only a fraction of what the non-card users pay. I should know because I refused that card offer for years and regretted it. They really reward you for it. Just gotta pay the card off asap. That’s the key. If GameStop doesn’t offer substantial rewards for being a credit card holder, then it really does no good and just exploits impatient gamers.
Destructoid is speaking out of its ass if this is what is being reported. Employees are being told not to push the card. They are not supposed to even mention it unless the POS prompts that the customer is pre-approved and not even then if there is a line. Employees have little to no info on the car besides what is in the brochure and any customer questions are to be met with “Here, call this number.” The APR is around the same as other private label cards such as Buckle and American Eagle. And honestly, anyone who buys one 60$ game a month on a credit card and only pays the minimum amount on their bill is a financially irresponsible idiot who shouldn’t have a card anyway. To all the people who are complaining about the card, relax. If they offer it to you and you say no, you will be asked to indicate it on the capture pad and that’s it; you will never hear about it again.
-_- this does not warrant a boycott just simply don’t sign up for it, not like its mandatory
Simply dont sign up for it. A lot of companies are offering credit cards now because everytime someone uses a credit card like VISA or MASTERCARD the company gets charged a certain percentage. This is a way to waver those fees. Also 27.99% apr, is no different than BestBuy, JCPennies, Paypal credit cards. So whats the huge deal?
Duh, that’s why you take advantage of the no interest offers, that’s the only reason I get cards, plus you can take advantage of point programs. If you’re going to shop anyways, you might as well get as many perks as you can, be it points, travel miles, discounts etc. I believe they have a 6 months no intersest if you purchase 500 or more for their program
It’s just like any other card. Store cards let you take advantage of of special deals but you have to pay them up right away. If you carry a balance you lose. in other words if you cant afford to pay for it next month dont use it today. unless you have the mentality of my wife ” how can I be broke, I still got checks left “
Don’t spend money you don’t have and don’t live beyond your means. Stop blaming someone else for your own stupidity.
I’ve had the card for 2 years now with no issues. And here’s the kicker…. ready for this millennials? It actually builds credit. Just because you have a high credit limit doesn’t mean you should max it out. People who do that are dimwits that deserve to be stuck with debt. I buy a few games and pay them off. I don’t see what the problem is here. Yes the interest rate is high but that is because college kids frequent Gamestop all the time. Its most likely the first credit card they will get so of course the interest is high. I’ve never spent more than a few hundred bucks at a time there so its not that hard. Just ask mommy and daddy for an extension on your allowance to help pay for it. I’m sure ol’ Warbucks can shell out the $25 minimum payment per month. Wow. Uproxx is turning something that is beneficial into something that isn’t necessary to even discuss. I bet the author got burned by this service so it makes perfect sense why he/she/it would be butthurt.