Republicans are fuming over Nancy Pelosi selecting retired General Russell Honoré to lead a House investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building following Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. While Pelosi recognized Honoré as “a respected leader with experience dealing with crises” thanks to his coordination of the military response to Hurricane Katrina, Republicans latched onto his profanity-laced tweet about Missouri Senator Josh Hawley in the days after the riot. Hawley was famously seen raising his fist in support of the insurrectionist crowd and still attempted to derail certifying the election resulys even after the attack.

On January 11, just five days after the Capitol assault, Honoré wrote the following about Hawley in a now-deleted tweet: “That little peace of shit with his @Yale law degree should be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP @HawleyMO @tedcruz aaa hats. These @Yale and @Harvard law grads is high order white privilege.”

Honoré’s tweet became a hot subject on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday night where Hawley appeared dropped by to criticize Pelosi’s choice of Honoré, leading to this hilarious chryon placement:

However, Hawley’s concerns that the Democrats are using the “criminal riot as an excuse to seize power, to control more power, to step on people’s Second Amendment rights to take away their First Amendment rights” has sparked other Republicans to join in him denouncing Pelosi’s commission. Via The Kansas City Star:

“General Honoré is an extreme partisan and should be the LAST person to head up an investigation of what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6th,” Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, a close ally of Hawley, said on Twitter minutes after the segment aired.

Despite the growing criticism from GOP members of Congress, Pelosi is standing her ground on selecting Honoré to lead the investigation into the Capitol attack. “General Honoré is committed public servant whose name is synonymous with integrity and professionalism,” her spokesman told the Star.

(Via The Kansas City Star)