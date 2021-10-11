With exceptions (e.g., Richard Marx punching bag Scott Baio), Hollywood has never been exactly pro-Trump. You can find any number of earnest denouncements of the former president, who now lives in resorts, ranting at strangers and yet still lording over a major political party. But you don’t often find lighthearted takedowns that double as dead-on assessments of perhaps the most discussed person in the modern age. So thank you, George Clooney, for supplying exactly that.

Kentuckian George Clooney discussing Trump on BBC. A “knucklehead” who “chased girls”. Says the former guy can’t stand the people who worship him…pic.twitter.com/K8X3KmlHzu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 10, 2021

In a recent interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker (and Killer Tomatoes franchise alum) was asked to talk politics. He could have mourned our post-truth age. He could have denounced Trump as one of history’s most destructive figures. Instead he painted a more measured portrait of the man: as just some doofus who’s really into tail.

“He’s going to be a factor for a while. It’s so funny because, you know, he was just this knucklehead,” Clooney said. “I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out, he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”

That’s not how Trump’s biggest supporters see him. To them, he’s a messiah, a savior, an antidote to corrupt Washington, there to drain the swamp. That’s all nonsense. He’s always exclusively followed his most decadent desires, be it sex or power, nothing more. And though the damage he’s done in the last several years is incalculable — and let’s not even think about what he could do if re-elected — perhaps it’s somewhat therapeutic to think of him not as a fascistic mastermind but as simply some dingleberry who keeps getting lucky, even when he loses bigly. Thanks again, Clooney.

