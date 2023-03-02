George Santos is officially under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, and his own party pulled the trigger. The freshman congressman who has been caught in a mountain of lies is reportedly being targeted for campaign finance violations and allegations of sexual misconduct.

Despite the House being controlled by Republicans, Santos’ actions were apparently too flagrant for the GOP to ignore, and an investigative subcommittee was officially formed on February 28.

Via Mediaite:

Pursuant to the Committee’s action, the Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.

While Santos’ shady finances have dominated headlines, the sexual misconduct allegations haven’t garnered much attention until now. The congressman was accused of sexual harassment by a prospective staffer, Derek Myers, who claims that Santos came on to him during a meeting in his office.

According to Mediaite, Santos inappropriately touched Myers while inviting him to a karaoke bar. Myers then alleges that Santos said his husband is out of town and invited him to come over. Those allegations were revealed in early February and just three weeks later they were included in the House committee investigation, which is shockingly quick for Congress to act.

